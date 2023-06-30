Savers Value Village Inc. [SVV] fell 0.00% so far this year. What now?

Savers Value Village Inc. [NYSE: SVV] price surged by 27.28 percent to reach at $4.91. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM that Savers Value Village™ Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Savers Value Village, Inc. (“Savers Value Village™”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 22,291,666 shares of its common stock at $18.00 per share, of which 18,750,000 shares are being offered by the Company and 3,541,666 are being offered by funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (the “Ares Selling Stockholders”). As part of the offering, the Ares Selling Stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,343,749 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2023 under the symbol “SVV,” and the offering is expected to close on July 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net primary proceeds of the offering, together with cash on the balance sheet, to repay indebtedness. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the Ares Selling Stockholders.

SVV Stock Performance Analysis:

Savers Value Village Inc. [SVV] Insider Position Details