Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] is -60.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] gained 4.17% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Sangamo Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics Enter License Agreement for Epigenetic Regulation Treatment of Prion Disease.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), today announced the parties have entered into a definitive license agreement for a potential treatment of prion disease. Using its proprietary epigenetic regulation platform, Sangamo has developed zinc finger transcriptional regulators (ZF-TRs) which it believes can specifically and potently block expression of the prion protein, the pathogenic driver of prion disease. Sangamo’s ZF-TRs have been shown in animal models to significantly reduce expression of the prion protein in the brain, extend life span and limit formation of toxic prion aggregates. Under the agreement, Voyager has provided Sangamo with access to a capsid derived from Voyager’s proprietary TRACER™ platform. This capsid has been shown to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier when delivered intravenously in animal models.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. represents 168.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $223.84 million with the latest information. SGMO stock price has been found in the range of $1.17 to $1.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 2680878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3160, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8868 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.85 and a Gross Margin at +89.12. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.76.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -52.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$402,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]