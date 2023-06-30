Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Revenue clocked in at $3.99 billion, up 28.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.53 during the day while it closed the day at $9.02. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rocket Mortgage Addresses Affordability Challenges with New 1% Down Home Loan Program.

ONE+ offers an exclusive affordable home loan option, with mortgage insurance at no cost to the homebuyer – potentially saving more than 90 million Americans thousands of dollars.

Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest retail home lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today introduced ONE+, a new 1% down home loan program that will dramatically increase access to homeownership for millions of low-to-moderate-income earning Americans.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock has also gained 4.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKT stock has inclined by 1.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.30% and gained 28.86% year-on date.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $18.17 billion, with 124.73 million shares outstanding and 115.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 2257518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.60.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.59 and a Gross Margin at +97.56. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.21.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,794.37. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Insider Ownership positions