Rambus Inc. [RMBS] Is Currently 5.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] gained 5.47% or 3.27 points to close at $63.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2867182 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Media Alert: Rambus to Demo 64G PCIe 6.0 PHY and Controller IP at PCI-SIG Developers Conference in Santa Clara, CA.

It opened the trading session at $61.29, the shares rose to $64.489 and dropped to $61.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RMBS points out that the company has recorded 75.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -215.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, RMBS reached to a volume of 2867182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rambus Inc. [RMBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $63.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

Trading performance analysis for RMBS stock

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, RMBS shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.06, while it was recorded at 59.91 for the last single week of trading, and 42.49 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for RMBS is now 8.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.71. Additionally, RMBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] managed to generate an average of -$18,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 11.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rambus Inc. [RMBS]