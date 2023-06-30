Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] Stock trading around $1.96 per share: What’s Next?

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] closed the trading session at $1.96 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.8512, while the highest price level was $2.29. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 11:05 AM that Rackspace Technology Partners with Google Cloud to offer Cutting-edge Generative AI Services and Solutions using the FAIR Practice.

Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace and the global Generative AI Google Cloud Center of Excellence combine to help enterprises realize the full potential of AI.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.56 percent and weekly performance of 4.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, RXT reached to a volume of 4756181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $1.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RXT stock trade performance evaluation

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, RXT shares gained by 26.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.58, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: Insider Ownership positions