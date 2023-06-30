Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] is -21.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: QUBT] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.42 during the day while it closed the day at $1.19. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer.

Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a first-to-market nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Boehmler as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Boehmler brings extensive financial expertise and a strong background in strategic financial management to QCi. Mr. Boehmler succeeds Chris Roberts, who, in addition to the CFO role, developed and managed the Company’s legal and human resource functions. Mr. Roberts has successfully transitioned the human resource management responsibilities to the Company’s recently-hired human resource director and, as a senior member of the executive team, is continuing in the role of General Counsel and a strategic advisor to the Company as a consultant. With a background in corporate law, government contracts and litigation, Mr. Roberts has extensive practical experience to assist the Company. Mr. Roberts began his legal career in New York City and received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law, MS (Management) from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and BS (Electrical Engineering) from MIT.

Mr. Boehmler, the Company’s newly appointed CFO, has over 20 years of financial expertise, including investment banking, planning & analysis, accounting operations, financial and SEC reporting, systems integrations and financial risks & controls. Prior to joining QCi in early 2022 as the Company’s Controller, Mr. Boehmler had started his career at Credit Suisse and Booz Allen Hamilton supporting financial institutions and government clients, respectively. He went on to hold various senior financial positions at technology companies and financial institutions, including Bridgewater Associates, LP and Intelsat, where he successfully drove financial strategy and managed complex financial operations in high-demand environments. As CFO, Mr. Boehmler will assume a crucial role in overseeing the Company’s financial operations, strategy, and planning as QCi enters material commercialization. He will be responsible for managing the Company’s financial systems, overseeing SEC reporting and investor relations, while also collaborating closely with the executive team to drive strategic initiatives and optimize cost-effective controls while supporting QCi’s anticipated growth. Mr. Boehmler received his BA (Economics) from the University of Chicago.

Quantum Computing Inc. stock has also loss -11.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QUBT stock has inclined by 0.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.19% and lost -21.19% year-on date.

The market cap for QUBT stock reached $76.73 million, with 60.50 million shares outstanding and 33.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, QUBT reached a trading volume of 3505082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUBT shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Computing Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 383.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

QUBT stock trade performance evaluation

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.19. With this latest performance, QUBT shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3131, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7078 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -26966.37 and a Gross Margin at -18661.66. Quantum Computing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28451.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.42.

Quantum Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]: Insider Ownership positions