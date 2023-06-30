Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] moved up 2.39: Why It’s Important

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.07%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Polestar will adopt North American Charging Standard to enable access to Tesla Supercharger network in USA and Canada.

Polestar has signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the new North American Charging Standard (NACS) which will enable access to Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network for all Polestar drivers in the United States and Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629093526/en/.

Over the last 12 months, PSNY stock dropped by -64.25%. The one-year Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.0. The average equity rating for PSNY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.31 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 463.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, PSNY stock reached a trading volume of 2290094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37.

PSNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, PSNY shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,089.32. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PSNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] Insider Position Details