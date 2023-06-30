Piper Sandler slashes price target on Alkermes plc [ALKS] – find out why.

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] loss -4.07% or -1.33 points to close at $31.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2721417 shares. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM that Alkermes Shareholders Re-Elect All Seven Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

No Sarissa Nominees Elected by Shareholders.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) (the Company) today announced that, at the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting), shareholders voted to re-elect all seven of Alkermes’ director nominees – Emily Peterson Alva, Shane M. Cooke, Richard B. Gaynor, M.D., Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D., Brian P. McKeon, Richard F. Pops and Christopher I. Wright, M.D., Ph.D. Sarissa Capital Management LP nominees Alexander Denner, Ph.D., Patrice Bonfiglio and Sarah Schlesinger, M.D. failed to achieve the necessary votes for election. Additionally, all other Company proposals were approved by shareholders.

It opened the trading session at $32.54, the shares rose to $32.89 and dropped to $30.975, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALKS points out that the company has recorded 24.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ALKS reached to a volume of 2721417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $36.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

Trading performance analysis for ALKS stock

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.50, while it was recorded at 32.60 for the last single week of trading, and 26.81 for the last 200 days.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.80 and a Gross Margin at +76.03. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.24.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.21. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$69,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 24.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alkermes plc [ALKS]