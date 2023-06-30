PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT] fell -2.64% so far this year. What now?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [NYSE: PFLT] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.69 at the close of the session, up 2.00%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces 2.5% Increase of Its Monthly Distribution to $0.1025 Per Share and Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTSQuarter ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)($ in millions, except per share amounts).

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stock is now -2.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFLT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.75 and lowest of $10.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.22, which means current price is +9.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 456.11K shares, PFLT reached a trading volume of 2891731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFLT shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96.

How has PFLT stock performed recently?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, PFLT shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.19 and a Gross Margin at +74.43. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for PFLT is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.64. Additionally, PFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT]