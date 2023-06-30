PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] moved down -0.88: Why It’s Important

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] price plunged by -0.88 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Eni Sustainable Mobility and PBF Energy Announce Closing of St. Bernard Biorefinery Partnership.

Eni Sustainable Mobility Spa and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced the closing of a 50-50 joint venture partnership in St. Bernard Renewables LLC (SBR), an operating biorefinery co-located with PBF’s Chalmette Refinery in Louisiana (US). PBF’s affiliate contributed the biorefinery and other assets comprising the business to SBR and Eni Sustainable Mobility’s affiliate has committed to make capital reimbursements and contributions totaling $835 million to PBF, of which $431 million was paid at closing. The remainder of the total consideration will be contributed by Eni Sustainable Mobility upon start-up of the pre-treatment unit (“PTU”). An additional $50 million in contingent consideration will be paid by Eni Sustainable Mobility subject to the achievement of certain project milestones and performance criteria.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

“Closing the St. Bernard Renewables biorefinery 50% acquisition and creating a dedicated joint venture together with an important US industrial partner as PBF confirms the relevance of biofuels in Eni Sustainable Mobility, which is already running two biorefineries in Italy, and it is a further step on the path to decarbonize transports, including ‘hard to abate’ sectors such as heavy duty” said CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility Stefano Ballista. “The closing will enable Eni Sustainable Mobility to immediately increase its refining capacity from 1,1 to over 1,6 million tons/year and to enter in the most relevant markets in line with its goal to reach over 3 million tons/year by 2025 and more than 5 million tons/year by 2030, by contributing to Eni strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through the reduction of the emissions generated during the entire products life cycle”.

A sum of 3457744 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. PBF Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $42.60 and dropped to a low of $41.01 until finishing in the latest session at $41.44.

The one-year PBF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.15. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $46.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.38, while it was recorded at 40.71 for the last single week of trading, and 39.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 55.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.60. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of $795,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.47.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details