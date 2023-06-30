Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Revenue clocked in at $4.92 billion, down -5.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$1.38. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Paychex, Inc. Reports 2023 Results.

Sustained Growth in Revenue and Earnings;.

Double Digit Earnings Growth for Fourth Quarter and Full Year;.

A sum of 2885090 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Paychex Inc. shares reached a high of $114.77 and dropped to a low of $108.835 until finishing in the latest session at $109.33.

The one-year PAYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.71. The average equity rating for PAYX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $121.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 115.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.34, while it was recorded at 110.03 for the last single week of trading, and 113.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paychex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.90 and a Gross Margin at +70.59. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.20.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 46.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.38. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $87,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PAYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 9.21%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Insider Position Details