Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell -12.73% so far this year. What now?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE: PAAS] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $14.26 price per share at the time. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Surface Access and Core Storage Facilities Secured for the Sandra Silver-Gold Project in Northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

Orex Minerals Inc. (the “Company” or “Orex”) (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) as operator of the joint venture, have secured surface access and core storage facilities for exploration on the Sandra Silver-Gold Project, located on lands of the Ejido “Escobar y Anexos” in Guanacevi, Durango, Mexico. The Sandra Project is held by Empresa Minera Sandra-Escobar S.A. de C.V., a 60:40 joint venture between Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) and Orex.

A signing ceremony with the executives of the Ejido was conducted on 7 June 2023, with the presentation of a cheque as monetary compensation for the use of the land. The village of Escobar is located approximately 5 kilometres northwest of the Boleras Silver Deposit.

Pan American Silver Corp. represents 210.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.19 billion with the latest information. PAAS stock price has been found in the range of $13.90 to $14.305.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 3487703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $24.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.06, while it was recorded at 14.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.51 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]