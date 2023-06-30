PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Revenue clocked in at $30.82 billion, up 25.20% YTD: What’s Next?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] gained 2.39% or 1.93 points to close at $82.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2257009 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM that PACCAR and Toyota Expand Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Collaboration to Include Commercialization.

PACCAR and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) today announced an expansion of their joint efforts to develop and produce zero emissions, hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks powered by Toyota’s next-generation hydrogen fuel cell modules. The expanded agreement supports ongoing development and commercialized zero-emission versions of the Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 models featuring Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell powertrain kit, with initial customer deliveries planned for 2024.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005315/en/.

It opened the trading session at $80.99, the shares rose to $83.27 and dropped to $80.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCAR points out that the company has recorded 23.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, PCAR reached to a volume of 2257009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $81.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 92.69.

Trading performance analysis for PCAR stock

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.82 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.37, while it was recorded at 80.26 for the last single week of trading, and 69.25 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.47. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $96,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to -10.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PACCAR Inc [PCAR]