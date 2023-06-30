Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] moved up 4.18: Why It’s Important

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.74 at the close of the session, up 4.18%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM that OLAPLEX Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

JuE Wong, OLAPLEX’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations and we made progress on the priority actions for our reset year. We delivered high impact innovation and made important investments in sales, marketing and education that are expected to strengthen our business and extend our leadership in the prestige hair care category. While we recognize that we are in the early stages of this plan achieving its intended results, we remain confident that our competitive differentiators and the execution of our priorities will enable OLAPLEX to return to consistent and sustained sales growth at continued top-tier profitability in the future.”.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock is now -28.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OLPX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.81 and lowest of $3.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.23, which means current price is +22.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, OLPX reached a trading volume of 2417423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $5.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.40.

How has OLPX stock performed recently?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, OLPX shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.91. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 26.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.87. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] managed to generate an average of $1,402,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Insider trade positions for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]