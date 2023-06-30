Nextracker Inc. [NXT] Stock trading around $38.10 per share: What’s Next?

Nextracker Inc. [NASDAQ: NXT] closed the trading session at $38.10 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.25, while the highest price level was $39.50. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM that Nextracker Announces Pricing of Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Nextracker Inc. (Nasdaq: NXT) (“Nextracker”) announced today that it priced its underwritten offering of 14,210,511 shares of its Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) offered by Nextracker and 2,289,489 shares of Common Stock offered by certain stockholders of Nextracker at an offering price of $36.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional shares of Common Stock at the offering price from Nextracker and such selling stockholders, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Nextracker expects to use all of the net proceeds from its offering of 14,210,511 shares of Common Stock to purchase 14,210,511 Nextracker LLC common units from Yuma, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Flex Ltd., and TPG Rise Flash, L.P., an affiliate of the global alternative asset management firm TPG. Nextracker will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of the selling stockholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.08 percent and weekly performance of -3.93 percent. The stock has performed -2.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, NXT reached to a volume of 10942717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nextracker Inc. [NXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $42.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95.

NXT stock trade performance evaluation

Nextracker Inc. [NXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Nextracker Inc. [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.19, while it was recorded at 37.90 for the last single week of trading.

Nextracker Inc. [NXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextracker Inc. [NXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.04. Nextracker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Nextracker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nextracker Inc. [NXT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc. go to 44.20%.

Nextracker Inc. [NXT]: Insider Ownership positions