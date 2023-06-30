Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] is 20.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.00%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM that Nano Dimension Announces Record Q1/2023 Results Revenue of $14.97 Million, 43% YoY Growth.

Gross Margins increased to 44% (Adjusted: 47%).

Over the last 12 months, NNDM stock dropped by -13.75%. The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $708.00 million, with 253.21 million shares outstanding and 250.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, NNDM stock reached a trading volume of 9490455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.24 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -521.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details