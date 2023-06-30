Morgan Stanley lifts Baidu Inc. [BIDU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] loss -5.10% or -7.23 points to close at $134.56 with a heavy trading volume of 3696901 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Baidu Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today:.

· as a special resolution, THAT the Company’s Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association be amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association (the “Amended M&AA”) for the purposes of, among others, (i) bringing the Amended M&AA in line with applicable amendments made to Appendix 3 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and (ii) making other consequential and housekeeping changes in conjunction with the proposed adoption of the Amended M&AA.

It opened the trading session at $137.03, the shares rose to $137.96 and dropped to $133.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIDU points out that the company has recorded 15.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 3696901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $180.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.38.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.16, while it was recorded at 139.83 for the last single week of trading, and 124.60 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +48.30. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.88. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $196,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 14.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baidu Inc. [BIDU]