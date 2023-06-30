Morgan Stanley lifts Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] gained 0.24% or 0.03 points to close at $12.57 with a heavy trading volume of 1919117 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval and Launch of New Pompe Disease Therapy in the European Union.

Pombiliti® (cipaglucosidase alfa) + Opfolda® (miglustat) Now Approved in the European Union for Adults with Late-onset Pompe Disease (LOPD).

It opened the trading session at $12.52, the shares rose to $12.70 and dropped to $12.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOLD points out that the company has recorded 9.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, FOLD reached to a volume of 1919117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for FOLD stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.97, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.09 and a Gross Margin at +86.65. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.85.

Return on Total Capital for FOLD is now -30.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.44. Additionally, FOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 360.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] managed to generate an average of -$488,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]