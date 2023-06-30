Maxim Group slashes price target on Cybin Inc. [CYBN] – find out why.

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.37 at the close of the session, up 11.52%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Cybin Inc. Announces Appointment of Aaron Bartlone as Chief Operating Officer.

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Bartlone as Chief Operating Officer of Cybin Inc., effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Bartlone has served as Chief Operating Officer of Cybin’s U.S. subsidiary, Cybin US Holdings, Inc., since March 2021.

Cybin Inc. stock is now 23.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYBN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.37 and lowest of $0.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.14, which means current price is +75.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 2638358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has CYBN stock performed recently?

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.85. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 29.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3007, while it was recorded at 0.3224 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4071 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -78.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cybin Inc. [CYBN] managed to generate an average of -$1,352,620 per employee.Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

