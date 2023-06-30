Market cap of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] reaches 153.19B – now what?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] traded at a high on 06/29/23, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $176.05. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM that UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable June 1, 2023, to shareowners of record on May 15, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2300865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Parcel Service Inc. stands at 1.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $153.19 billion, with 862.00 million shares outstanding and 720.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 2300865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $189.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 77.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has UPS stock performed recently?

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.46, while it was recorded at 173.68 for the last single week of trading, and 177.68 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +20.07. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.88. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $21,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 3.08%.

Insider trade positions for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]