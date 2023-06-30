Market cap of Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] reaches 9.23M – now what?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.34%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sidus Space Awarded Two Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership Contracts for Projects with Maris-Tech and Lulav Space.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced it has been awarded contracts for two projects with Israeli partners Maris-Tech and Lulav Space by Space Florida under the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership. This is the first time Sidus has received two awards from the same round of projects from the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Carol Craig, Founder & CEO of Sidus Space, commented, “We are extremely proud to have received awards with Maris-Tech and Lulav Space, two innovative Israeli companies that we value as our project partners. This is the first time Sidus has received two project contracts in the same round from Space Florida. Our work with two separate Israeli companies demonstrates the diversity of Sidus’ capabilities and capacity for technological advancement. We are committed to being a trusted mission partner and we look forward to collaborating with Maris-Tech and Lulav Space on these pioneering projects.”.

Over the last 12 months, SIDU stock dropped by -95.41%. The one-year Sidus Space Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.0. The average equity rating for SIDU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.23 million, with 50.33 million shares outstanding and 38.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, SIDU stock reached a trading volume of 3260913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

SIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.34. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.77 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2272, while it was recorded at 0.1947 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0165 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sidus Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Insider Position Details