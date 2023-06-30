Market cap of Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] reaches 18.55B – now what?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] gained 3.31% on the last trading session, reaching $30.58 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Royalty Pharma to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The webcast will be accessible from Royalty Pharma’s “Events” page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. The webcast will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.

Royalty Pharma plc represents 445.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.55 billion with the latest information. RPRX stock price has been found in the range of $29.69 to $30.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 3376489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $51.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 537.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for RPRX stock

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, RPRX shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.42, while it was recorded at 30.20 for the last single week of trading, and 37.87 for the last 200 days.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 6.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]