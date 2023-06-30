Market cap of RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT] reaches 24.99M – now what?

RenovoRx Inc. [NASDAQ: RNXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.69%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that RenovoRx Announces New Positive Interim Phase III Data Demonstrating RenovoGem™ Delays Cancer Progression by Eight Months in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer.

Six-Month Overall Survival Benefit with RenovoGem Versus Systemic Chemotherapy, and 65% reduction in adverse effects and clinically meaningful overall survival trend.

Results highlight RenovoGem’s potential to change treatment paradigm for Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer.

Over the last 12 months, RNXT stock rose by 25.64%. The one-year RenovoRx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.7. The average equity rating for RNXT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.99 million, with 9.09 million shares outstanding and 7.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.33K shares, RNXT stock reached a trading volume of 33319954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNXT shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RenovoRx Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

RNXT Stock Performance Analysis:

RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.69. With this latest performance, RNXT shares gained by 31.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RenovoRx Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.98.

RenovoRx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

RenovoRx Inc. [RNXT] Insider Position Details