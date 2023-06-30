Market cap of Mastercard Incorporated [MA] reaches 365.76B – now what?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] surged by $7.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $388.01 during the day while it closed the day at $387.67. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM that Mastercard Debuts LUMA, a New Gastronomic Venture in the Heart of Hong Kong’s Iconic Landmark, 1881 Heritage.

In partnership with LUBUDS, Mastercard introduces its first concept restaurant in the Asia Pacific region .

Hong Kong’s economic revival is in full swing, with residents keeping their social calendars busy—and the city welcoming back global visitors. Against this backdrop, Mastercard and distinguished local F&B group LUBUDS, today announced the launch of LUMA, a new restaurant occupying a prime location at 1881 Heritage, a historical landmark that has been transformed into a luxury lifestyle hub in the vibrant Tsim Sha Tsui district.

Mastercard Incorporated stock has also gained 2.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MA stock has inclined by 7.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.99% and gained 11.49% year-on date.

The market cap for MA stock reached $365.76 billion, with 953.00 million shares outstanding and 850.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 2524494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $428.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 6.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 44.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MA stock trade performance evaluation

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 376.85, while it was recorded at 381.38 for the last single week of trading, and 351.87 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.63 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.69.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 58.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 145.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.88. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $332,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 18.80%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Insider Ownership positions