Market cap of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] reaches 53.33M – now what?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: DUO] price surged by 34.67 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM that FangDD Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirements.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs between now and December 19, 2023 and intends to consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the Rule’s minimum bid price requirement within the prescribed grace period. The Company’s ADSs will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market during this period, unaffected by the receipt of the written notification from Nasdaq.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A sum of 18411767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 152.33K shares. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.31 and dropped to a low of $0.8459 until finishing in the latest session at $1.01.

The average equity rating for DUO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

DUO Stock Performance Analysis:

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.17. With this latest performance, DUO shares gained by 40.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8575, while it was recorded at 0.8439 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9891 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.40 and a Gross Margin at +10.06. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.42. Additionally, DUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] Insider Position Details