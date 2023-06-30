Market cap of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] reaches 5.43B – now what?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] gained 0.21% or 0.07 points to close at $33.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2601238 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DEXIS IOS Solutions Expands Its Portfolio and Ecosystem, Bringing New End-to-End Digital Workflows to Dental Practitioners.

DEXIS IOS Solutions is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio and ecosystem through new digital end-to-end workflows. Dental Practitioners can now easily expand their range of services through aligner and denture treatments as well as in-house printing, offering their patients personalized and innovative care.

It opened the trading session at $33.66, the shares rose to $34.40 and dropped to $33.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVST points out that the company has recorded 2.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -8.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 2601238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 49.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.61, while it was recorded at 33.69 for the last single week of trading, and 35.73 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.45 and a Gross Margin at +57.93. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.35. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $18,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 10.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]