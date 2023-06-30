Market cap of Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] reaches 78.95B – now what?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.66%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Two Organizations Recognize Eaton’s Commitment to Delivering an Exceptional Employee Experience.

Eaton named to Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Great Place To Work® certifies Eaton for dedication to employees and culture.

Over the last 12 months, ETN stock rose by 53.77%. The one-year Eaton Corporation plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.94. The average equity rating for ETN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.95 billion, with 398.50 million shares outstanding and 396.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ETN stock reached a trading volume of 2471930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $197.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 87.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ETN Stock Performance Analysis:

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.57, while it was recorded at 196.36 for the last single week of trading, and 163.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eaton Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ETN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 9.51%.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Insider Position Details