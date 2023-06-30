Market cap of DexCom Inc. [DXCM] reaches 50.12B – now what?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] gained 1.20% or 1.52 points to close at $127.94 with a heavy trading volume of 2584477 shares. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM that Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Pioneer Dexcom Reveals New Plans to Bring Sensing Technology to Millions More.

New Dexcom product with 15-day wear, a cash-pay option and a tailored software experience for people who don’t use insulin is expected to launch in the U.S. in 2024.

Access and availability of Dexcom CGM is expanding globally, with Dexcom G7 now available in 14 countries and the recent launch of Dexcom ONE in Argentina marking the company’s first entrance into Latin America.

It opened the trading session at $126.57, the shares rose to $128.90 and dropped to $125.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXCM points out that the company has recorded 16.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, DXCM reached to a volume of 2584477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $140.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 120.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.04, while it was recorded at 125.85 for the last single week of trading, and 112.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 29.80%.

