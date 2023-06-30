Market cap of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] reaches 4.80M – now what?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] gained 19.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AgriFORCE Provides Update on UN(THINK) Awakened Flour Commercial Efforts.

Completed Readiness for Launch of its Hard Red Wheat, a One-of-a-Kind Germinated Wheat Flour for Bread Products.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. represents 23.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.80 million with the latest information. AGRI stock price has been found in the range of $0.207 to $0.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 611.50K shares, AGRI reached a trading volume of 6708063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRI shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for AGRI stock

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, AGRI shares dropped by -37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4160, while it was recorded at 0.2283 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9599 for the last 200 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -113.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] managed to generate an average of -$858,207 per employee.AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]