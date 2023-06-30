Market Analysts see Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.265 during the day while it closed the day at $19.26. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM that Starwood Property Trust Prices Offering of Sustainability Convertible Notes.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The underwriters have a 30-day option from the date of the offering to purchase up to an additional $52,500,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes from the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. Settlement of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on July 3, 2023.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, recently completed or future eligible green and/or social projects. Eligible green and/or social projects are projects that meet certain eligibility criteria in alignment with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2021 (with June 2022 Appendix 1), Social Bond Principles 2021 (with June 2022 Appendix 1) and Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2021 as administered by the International Capital Market Association. Net proceeds allocated to previously incurred costs associated with eligible green and/or social projects will be available for the repayment of indebtedness previously incurred. Pending full allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds to eligible green and/or social projects, the Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s repurchase facilities.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock has also gained 4.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STWD stock has inclined by 10.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.05% and gained 5.07% year-on date.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $6.33 billion, with 308.41 million shares outstanding and 293.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 3782555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

STWD stock trade performance evaluation

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.06 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.82, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 19.19 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.93. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $2,946,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Insider Ownership positions