Market Analysts see PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] gained 8.43% or 0.82 points to close at $10.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2599548 shares. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that PureCycle’s Ironton Plant Produces First Pellets.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCT) today successfully produced the first run of Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) resin from post-industrial recycled material at commercial scale. This is the first step in operating PureCycle’s flagship polypropylene (PP) purification facility in Ironton, Ohio. Once fully operational, the Ironton facility is projected to have an annual production capacity of 107 million pounds of UPR resin.

This run of post-industrial material allowed PureCycle’s manufacturing team to test the core technology concepts across various operating conditions.

It opened the trading session at $9.80, the shares rose to $10.64 and dropped to $9.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCT points out that the company has recorded 66.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -137.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, PCT reached to a volume of 2599548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $12.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, PCT shares gained by 47.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.49 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.26 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for PCT is now -11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, PCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] managed to generate an average of -$478,791 per employee.PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

