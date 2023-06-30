Market Analysts see FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] jumped around 0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.61 at the close of the session, up 0.70%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Penelec Upgrading Underground Electrical Network in Cambria County.

Project to benefit nearly 1,000 customers in downtown Johnstown area.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has begun a significant project to help prevent or minimize service disruptions in downtown Johnstown, Cambria County, by reinforcing its underground electrical network. The work involves replacing key sections of one of the four primary underground cables that delivers electricity to about 900 downtown customer locations, including the Cambria County War Memorial, Conemaugh Medical Center, city and county offices and senior living high-rises.

FirstEnergy Corp. stock is now -7.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FE Stock saw the intraday high of $38.68 and lowest of $37.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.31, which means current price is +5.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 2804655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $43.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has FE stock performed recently?

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.85, while it was recorded at 38.61 for the last single week of trading, and 39.60 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.39. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.26.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.91. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $32,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to 6.76%.

Insider trade positions for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]