Market Analysts see ChampionX Corporation [CHX] falling to $28. Time to buy?

ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ: CHX] traded at a high on 06/29/23, posting a 5.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.46. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ChampionX Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule.

The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at https://investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2270163 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ChampionX Corporation stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for CHX stock reached $6.06 billion, with 198.29 million shares outstanding and 197.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, CHX reached a trading volume of 2270163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChampionX Corporation [CHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $35.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CHX stock performed recently?

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, CHX shares gained by 15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.34, while it was recorded at 29.02 for the last single week of trading, and 27.75 for the last 200 days.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corporation [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.81. ChampionX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.07.

Return on Total Capital for CHX is now 14.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChampionX Corporation [CHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.34. Additionally, CHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChampionX Corporation [CHX] managed to generate an average of $21,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to 31.70%.

Insider trade positions for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]