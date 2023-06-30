Market Analysts see Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] falling to $27. Time to buy?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] price surged by 0.87 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM that Albertsons Media Collective Debuts Preliminary Standardization Framework to Improve Transparency in Retail Media and Remove Points of Friction for Advertisers.

Encouraging Industry Leaders to Come Together to Drive Change, Albertsons Media Collective Hosts Critical Standardization Conversation at Cannes Lions.

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI), today is sharing a preliminary framework to standardize specifications, methodologies, terminology and disclosures across retail media networks, which is available in a new whitepaper. At Cannes Lions, Albertsons Media Collective is hosting a critical discussion on the topic – Transforming Retail Media Through Standardization – alongside leaders from Omnicom Media Group, Pinterest and R3.

A sum of 3385279 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.43M shares. Albertsons Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $21.91 and dropped to a low of $21.66 until finishing in the latest session at $21.91.

The one-year ACI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.48. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.68 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.78, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details