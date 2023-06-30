Kodiak Gas Services Inc. [KGS] is 0.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kodiak Gas Services Inc. [NYSE: KGS] closed the trading session at $15.70. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 7:14 PM that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (“Kodiak,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that it priced its initial public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. In addition, Kodiak granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on June 29, 2023 under the ticker symbol “KGS.” The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

