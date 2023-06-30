Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] moved up 40.80: Why It’s Important

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] surged by $1.22 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.00 during the day while it closed the day at $4.21. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Kintara Therapeutics Awarded $2.0 Million National Institutes of Health SBIR Grant to Support the Clinical Development of REM-001.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that the Company has been awarded a $2.0 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the clinical development of REM-001, a second-generation photodynamic therapy photosensitizer agent for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

“We are delighted that the National Institutes of Health recognizes that Kintara’s REM-001 program shows an opportunity to address an unmet medical need by significantly improving the quality of life and reducing co-morbidities for patients with CMBC,” said Robert E. Hoffman, President and CEO of Kintara. “The support from the NIH validates the potential of our program to help patients with metastatic breast cancer who have little or no treatment options for this devastating disease. We look forward to advancing our REM-001 program with this grant.”.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 26.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KTRA stock has inclined by 15.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.40% and lost -38.90% year-on date.

The market cap for KTRA stock reached $7.24 million, with 1.68 million shares outstanding and 1.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.48K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 7608158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

KTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.86. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 37.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -202.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -202.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -153.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,133,050 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: Insider Ownership positions