Jefferies slashes price target on Frontline plc [FRO] – find out why.

Frontline plc [NYSE: FRO] price surged by 1.38 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 1:30 AM that FRO – First Quarter 2023 Results.

FRONTLINE PLC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023.

A sum of 3343171 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.29M shares. Frontline plc shares reached a high of $14.132 and dropped to a low of $13.86 until finishing in the latest session at $13.92.

The one-year FRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.81. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline plc [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.39. With this latest performance, FRO shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Frontline plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.82, while it was recorded at 13.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline plc [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline plc [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Frontline plc [FRO] Insider Position Details