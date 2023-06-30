Imperial Capital slashes price target on SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] – find out why.

SmartRent Inc. [NYSE: SMRT] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.73 at the close of the session, up 4.19%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM that SmartRent CEO Lucas Haldeman Recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award Winner.

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious leaders who are building a better world.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), the leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the rental housing industry, is pleased to announce that CEO Lucas Haldeman has been named as an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

SmartRent Inc. stock is now 53.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMRT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.855 and lowest of $3.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.91, which means current price is +73.09% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, SMRT reached a trading volume of 4060382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMRT shares is $4.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for SmartRent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmartRent Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has SMRT stock performed recently?

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, SMRT shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.91 and a Gross Margin at +0.76. SmartRent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.40.

Return on Total Capital for SMRT is now -24.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] managed to generate an average of -$137,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SmartRent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]