Immunome Inc. [IMNM] moved up 30.29: Why It’s Important

Immunome Inc. [NASDAQ: IMNM] closed the trading session at $7.70 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.2001, while the highest price level was $8.98. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Immunome and Morphimmune Announce Definitive Merger Agreement and Simultaneous Private Placement Investment of $125 Million to Develop Targeted Cancer Therapies.

The combined company, which will operate as Immunome, will feature a synergistic platform expected to enable the development of best-in-class targeted cancer therapies across multiple modalities.

Clay B. Siegall, Ph.D., current Morphimmune President & CEO and former co-founder & CEO of Seagen, Inc., to serve as Chairman and CEO of combined company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 248.42 percent and weekly performance of 43.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 176.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 50.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.35K shares, IMNM reached to a volume of 11610331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Immunome Inc. [IMNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMNM shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Immunome Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunome Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMNM in the course of the last twelve months was 62.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

IMNM stock trade performance evaluation

Immunome Inc. [IMNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.93. With this latest performance, IMNM shares gained by 50.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for Immunome Inc. [IMNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Immunome Inc. [IMNM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IMNM is now -113.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immunome Inc. [IMNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, IMNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immunome Inc. [IMNM] managed to generate an average of -$997,189 per employee.Immunome Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Immunome Inc. [IMNM]: Insider Ownership positions