Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Revenue clocked in at $616.40 million, up 41.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] price surged by 7.32 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM that Half of Women Experience Hair Loss; Hers Unveils Innovative Line of Personalized Solutions.

The Hair Blends line, featuring new hair regrowth treatment options, is available through the Hers platform at forhers.com.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today unveiled the latest innovative additions to hair care offerings provided by Hers. Available now, the Hair Blends line provides access to formulations that are designed for women who may benefit from more personalized options to treat hair loss.

A sum of 4090360 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.44M shares. Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares reached a high of $9.1554 and dropped to a low of $8.54 until finishing in the latest session at $9.09.

The one-year HIMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.08. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.99. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

