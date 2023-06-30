Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell -52.80% so far this year. What now?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.85%. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Heron Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Ira Duarte as Chief Financial Officer.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, announced today the appointment of Ira Duarte as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Duarte has more than twenty-five years of experience in a variety of finance and accounting positions, including over a decade in the pharma industry.

“I am excited to welcome Ira to Heron as Chief Financial Officer,” said Craig Collard, Chief Executive Officer of Heron. “I had the pleasure of previously working with Ira and I look forward to her contributions as we continue to develop long-term plans aimed at maximizing the potential of Heron’s commercial portfolio.”.

Over the last 12 months, HRTX stock dropped by -61.56%. The one-year Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.1. The average equity rating for HRTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.14 million, with 119.25 million shares outstanding and 118.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, HRTX stock reached a trading volume of 5925113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28.

HRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6527, while it was recorded at 1.1790 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6450 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heron Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -399.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.40.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HRTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Insider Position Details