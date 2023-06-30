Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] – find out why.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] closed the trading session at $8.79 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.635, while the highest price level was $9.02. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Petco Partners with Snoop Dogg to Sniff Out ‘Better Quality Pet Care for Less Human Money’.

‘Tha Doggfather’ helps the health and wellness company spotlight its complete pet care offerings in new creative campaign.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced it has teamed up with hip-hop legend and devoted pet parent Snoop Dogg for a new advertising campaign that spotlights the value Petco offers when it comes to caring for pets’ whole health. The campaign is the latest iteration of the brand’s long-standing “It’s What We’d Want If We Were Pets” platform, which personifies pets with human actors to affirm Petco’s commitment to delivering them the same quality of care as any other member of the family.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.28 percent and weekly performance of 1.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, WOOF reached to a volume of 2525713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $9.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 38.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WOOF stock trade performance evaluation

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, WOOF shares gained by 11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 8.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +40.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Insider Ownership positions