Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Revenue clocked in at $7.86 billion, up 1.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.80 during the day while it closed the day at $26.80. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Results of Special Meetings.

Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the results of the special meetings of investors held today, June 29, 2023, in Toronto.

Investors in each fund identified as a terminating fund in the following table approved its merger into the corresponding continuing fund. These mergers will take place on a taxable basis at the close of business on or around July 7, 2023. On or around July 10, 2023, the ETF series of units of each continuing fund will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), in substitution for the currently listed units of each terminating fund, and will trade under the same ticker.

Franklin Resources Inc. stock has also gained 5.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEN stock has inclined by 1.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.41% and gained 1.59% year-on date.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $13.78 billion, with 490.70 million shares outstanding and 283.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 2377416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.36.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.62, while it was recorded at 26.30 for the last single week of trading, and 26.41 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -3.87%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Insider Ownership positions