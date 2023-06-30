For International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF], Analyst sees a rise to $84. What next?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.75%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that IFF Pioneers Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials Technology Platform to Deliver Sustainable Biopolymers.

IFF today announced the launch of its new-to-the-world Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials (DEB) technology for the development of biobased materials at scale. Designed to deliver meaningful sustainability benefits – with performance comparable or superior to fossil-based materials – DEB technology helps to address growing preferences for environmentally-friendly, high-performance biopolymers.

The technology platform offers manufacturers the opportunity to meet regulatory changes and mounting consumer demands to replace traditional fossil-based synthetic polymers. DEB is poised to lead the rapidly progressing bio-revolution by unlocking purposeful and sustainable innovation across various applications and products in home care, personal care, fabric care and industrial markets.

Over the last 12 months, IFF stock dropped by -33.32%. The one-year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.33. The average equity rating for IFF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.09 billion, with 255.00 million shares outstanding and 254.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, IFF stock reached a trading volume of 3790004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $111.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

IFF Stock Performance Analysis:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, IFF shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.66, while it was recorded at 76.66 for the last single week of trading, and 95.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Fundamentals:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

IFF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 3.43%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Insider Position Details