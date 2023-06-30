For Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.10%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:07 AM that Cushman & Wakefield to Accelerate Progress on Emissions Reduction Targets With Salesforce Net Zero Cloud.

Commercial real estate services firm the first in its industry to adopt Salesforce’s leading ESG technology.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global commercial real estate services firm, will collaborate with Salesforce to enhance the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) tracking and reporting capabilities. A venture to accelerate progress toward the firm’s science-based targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain, Cushman & Wakefield will leverage Salesforce Net Zero Cloud globally to efficiently track, analyze and report reliable ESG data and insights.

Over the last 12 months, CWK stock dropped by -45.34%. The one-year Cushman & Wakefield plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.74. The average equity rating for CWK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.93 billion, with 225.70 million shares outstanding and 162.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, CWK stock reached a trading volume of 2701038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

CWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cushman & Wakefield plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CWK is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.94. Additionally, CWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] managed to generate an average of $3,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Insider Position Details