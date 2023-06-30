Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd [FIHL] moved down -7.86: Why It’s Important

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd [NYSE: FIHL] slipped around -1.1 points on 06/29/23, while shares priced at $12.90 at the close of the session, down -7.86%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:43 AM that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a global insurance holding company, with insurance and reinsurance operations in Bermuda, Ireland and the United Kingdom (the “Company”), announced today the launch of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 17,000,000 of its common shares. The offering consists of 5,714,286 common shares offered by the Company and 11,285,714 common shares to be sold by certain of the Company’s existing shareholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,550,000 common shares from the selling shareholders. The IPO price is currently expected to be between USD 16.00 and USD 19.00 per common share. The common shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FIHL.”.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to make capital contributions to its insurance operating subsidiaries, which, together with other sources of liquidity, should enable the Company to take advantage of the ongoing rate hardening in the key markets in which it participates by writing more business under its planned strategy. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its common shares by the selling shareholders.

How has FIHL stock performed recently?

Insider trade positions for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd [FIHL]