Fastly Inc. [FSLY] Revenue clocked in at $447.90 million, up 93.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.83 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Fastly Expands Its Market Reach with Simplified Pricing and Packages.

Fixed, Predictable Pricing Combined with Flexible Product Packages Extends the Power of the Fastly Platform to Organizations of all Sizes.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced new, simplified pricing and packages for its core services, making it easier for companies of all sizes to try, buy, and use the powerful Fastly platform. These packages for delivery, security, and edge computing, will make adoption of Fastly technology faster, easier and more predictable for new users, while creating an even more attractive offering and experience for large existing customers looking to expand their deployments.

Fastly Inc. stock is now 93.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSLY Stock saw the intraday high of $16.02 and lowest of $15.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.28, which means current price is +98.62% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, FSLY reached a trading volume of 2221050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastly Inc. [FSLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $17.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

How has FSLY stock performed recently?

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, FSLY shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.11, while it was recorded at 15.51 for the last single week of trading, and 12.00 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastly Inc. [FSLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.90 and a Gross Margin at +46.42. Fastly Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.09.

Return on Total Capital for FSLY is now -12.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.27. Additionally, FSLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] managed to generate an average of -$171,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]