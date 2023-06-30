Eco Wave Power Global AB [publ] [WAVE] is -17.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [NASDAQ: WAVE] gained 53.13% on the last trading session, reaching $2.45 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM that Eco Wave Power Announces Plans for Share Repurchase Program.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE) (“Eco Wave Power” or the “Company”), a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy company, announces its intention to set up a share repurchase program to repurchase American Depositary Shares corresponding to up to 10 percent of the total number of shares in the Company, which is the maximum amount permitted by the Swedish Law.

“We believe that the program will allow our leadership to have a greater scope to act and the opportunity to improve the Company’s capital structure, driving greater shareholder value and improving the investment value of our company,” said Eco Wave Power’s Founder and CEO Inna Braverman.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) represents 5.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.06 million with the latest information. WAVE stock price has been found in the range of $1.85 to $2.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.12K shares, WAVE reached a trading volume of 8656581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [WAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.36. With this latest performance, WAVE shares dropped by -22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [WAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7700, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4000 for the last 200 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB [publ] [WAVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [WAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13900.00 and a Gross Margin at -788.46. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11157.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.23.

