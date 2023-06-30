Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] is -18.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] gained 11.64% or 0.01 points to close at $0.15 with a heavy trading volume of 6517138 shares. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 15, 2023, as amended. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company’s investor relations website at http://en.hbctxed.com/index.php/index-show-tid-63.html.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at ir@dunxin.us. .

It opened the trading session at $0.13, the shares rose to $0.17 and dropped to $0.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXF points out that the company has recorded -17.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -400.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, DXF reached to a volume of 6517138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for DXF stock

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, DXF shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1862, while it was recorded at 0.1439 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2087 for the last 200 days.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.38 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]