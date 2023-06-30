DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] stock Upgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $17.50

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] gained 3.83% on the last trading session, reaching $14.38 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 12:13 PM that DigitalBridge Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Second Quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 4, 2023. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623445269/en/.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. represents 158.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.36 billion with the latest information. DBRG stock price has been found in the range of $13.79 to $14.435.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 2248075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $21.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.45.

Trading performance analysis for DBRG stock

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.85. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.76 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.25 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.13.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.89. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 606.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$577,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]